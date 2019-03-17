Top boy names 1970s
Michael
Christopher
Jason
David
James
Top girl names 1970s
Jennifer
Amy
Melissa
Michelle
Kimberly
Top boy names 2010s
Noah
Jacob
Mason
Liam
William
Top girl names 2010s
Sophia
Olivia
Emma
Ava
Isabella
Source: Social Security Administration
