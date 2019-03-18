CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lily Collins, 30; Adam Levine, 40; Queen Latifah, 49; Vanessa Williams, 56.

Happy Birthday: The possibilities are endless this year. Embrace change and do your best to expand your interests and knowledge. Altering your personal life or the way you live will help you stabilize your life and your relationships with the people you care about most. Much can be accomplished if you use your energy to make updates and take care of business. Your numbers are 9, 15, 19, 22, 27, 36, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being understanding will help you avoid a standoff with someone who can jeopardize your position, reputation or chance to advance. You will obtain valuable information if you network. Verify the data received; spice it up to fit your needs. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider your objective and get the ball rolling. Focus on what you can do. Refuse to let an emotional matter throw you off schedule. If you are intent on making progress, you will get good results. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make changes at home or to the way you handle responsibilities. Stick to the rules and regulations in order to dodge criticism and complaints. A chance to improve a partnership is possible if you are straightforward and willing to compromise. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Forge into the future with greater optimism. Consider new ways to solve old problems, and discuss your ideas with someone who can help you make your dreams come true. A helping hand someone offers will turn into a worthwhile partnership. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes others make disturb you. Concentrate on the things you enjoy doing and develop a better emotional rapport with someone you’d like to get to know better. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities or reputation. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get in the game. Refuse to let anyone sideline you by promising the impossible and winning over your support. Be upfront about what you can offer, and throw in an incentive to those who stand by you. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your actions will be what prompt others to pitch in and help. Personal improvements, both emotionally and physically, will lead to an unexpected opportunity. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to someone you love. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Traveling, communicating and networking will spark ideas that will encourage you to make personal changes you’ve been considering for some time. Watch your spending habits to avoid problems with someone you share expenses with. A career change looks promising. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Observing will help you avoid being taken advantage of by someone who tends to exaggerate. Walk away from gossip and those who play mind games with you. Personal gains will come your way if you are cautious and rely on yourself. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected change at home will make you consider your options. A closer look will reveal that you can actually benefit from what transpired. Slow down and make changes that will protect your finances and your possessions. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful; mishaps are possible if you are reckless or let your emotions interfere with your common sense. Explore new ways to be helpful, and channel your energy into doing something constructive. Give-and-take will be fortuitous. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the basics and the truth. Too much information or exaggerating a situation or circumstance will not help you fix a problem. Say less and do more. The action you take will make a lasting impression on someone important. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are intelligent, demonstrative and flirtatious. You are popular and proactive.

