LEWISTON — The Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Standards is hosting a free workshop to help employers understand the process of hiring minors and to help parents and young workers understand Maine’s child labor laws.

The workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Lewiston CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, Lewiston.

The workshop covers the basics of Maine’s child labor laws, such as how to apply for a work permit, the hourly restrictions for young workers, and hazards in the workplace. This workshop is designed for human resource professionals, business owners, managers, parents and young workers.

To register go to safetyworksmaine.gov or call 1-877-723-3345.

