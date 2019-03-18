Dakota Logan Cochran, 23, Wilton, civil violation of administrative release, March 14, no bail listed as of March 18, Wilton Police Department.
Catherine F. Giles, 49, Rumford, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer-forgery, March 14, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
Curt Allen Mercer, 32, Farmington, violation condition of release, domestic violence assault, March 14, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
Dylan G. Czubaruk, 23, Phillips, warrant assault, March 15, $1,500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Sandra Jean Campbell, 24, Rangeley, operating under the influence, March 16, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
Benjamin Matthew Wyman, 25, Farmington, operating under the influence, March 16, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
Alexander Michael Sheet, 27, Hebron, operating under the influence, March 16, $150 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
John W. Gross, 38, Eustis, probation revocation, March 16, no bail listed as of March 18, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.
Sean Thomas Kelly, 27, Farmington, operating under the influence, March 16, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
Randy Lee Clark, 58, West Farmington, operating under the influence, March 16, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
Michael John Angelides, 31, Temple, operating under the influence, March 17, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
Larry Kenneth Dustin, 46, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, March 17, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
John Carl McCarter, 31, Anson, warrant violation of bail, March 17, no bail listed as of March 18, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
