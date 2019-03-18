DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Dempsey Center is seeking garden volunteers to help us grow vegetables to use in cooking classes and to give to individuals and families dealing with cancer. Gardening experience is helpful, but not necessary. We will provide training. Contact me at [email protected] or 795-8254.

—Judy, Lewiston

ANSWER: There is so much I could say about all the good work of The Dempsey Center, where quality of life care is offered to individuals and families impacted by cancer. The Dempsey Center provides a personalized approach to cancer prevention, education and support. All services are provided at no cost to anyone impacted by cancer. Find out about other volunteer opportunities and learn more about the organization at https://www.dempseycenter.org/.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Pejepscot Historical Society (PHS) at 159 Park Row in Brunswick invites the public to an Open House on Saturday, March 30, about 2019 volunteering opportunities. The information session includes refreshments, an overview of PHS volunteer positions and resource materials, conversation with veteran volunteers in various aspects of the organization, and brief site tours.



The society seeks volunteer docents, or tour guides, for its two historic house museums — the Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum and Skolfield-Whittier House—as well as volunteers to work in the offices, collections, and doing light carpentry and maintenance.



Prospective volunteers will attend follow-up orientation and training sessions with more in-depth museum tours specific to their interest. These sessions will be scheduled according to volunteer availability.



Docents will receive a training manual and shadow experienced guides in the spring before leading their own tours. Both house museums open on Memorial Day Weekend and are open through the fall. Standard tours are 45-60 minutes in length. Docents must have an interest in history, a desire to work with the public and people of all ages, good presentation skills, and be able to climb stairs and be on their feet for at least an hour at a time.



Volunteers in the PHS offices, collections, and for buildings and grounds work must be enthusiastic about local history and supporting a community organization. Volunteer options in these categories include light carpentry and maintenance projects, organizing collection items and working on exhibits, digitization collections and updating the database, and assisting with programs and promotion. Such work can start immediately following the orientation session.



All volunteers receive free admission to the museums, free access to archival research, a t-shirt or baseball cap, and an invitation to an annual volunteer celebration. For more information on volunteering at PHS, please call 729-6606 or visit www.pejepscothistorical.org/about-us/volunteer.

—Larissa, Brunswick

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for new and used Ken doll clothes and his accessories that readers would be willing to sell for a small fee. I can pick them up. You can reach me at [email protected] Our household enjoys reading your columns!

—Carol, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I read in the paper that Maine home sales and prices have hit record highs and that a total of 17,864 homes sold in 2018. My question is how many homes were foreclosed on in Maine in 2018?

—Jeffrey, Auburn

ANSWER: Here is a fun exercise for you! Go to this web site and you will find all kinds of graphics that depict the numbers by county and by month: https://www.realtytrac.com/statsandtrends/foreclosuretrends/me/.

