Carrabassett Valley native and U.S. Ski Team member Sam Morse talks Monday with members of the Canadian Ski Team about Morse’s hometown mountain at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley. Morse will compete in this week’s U.S. Alpine Speed Championships, starting with Tuesday’s downhill race. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
U.S. Ski Team technician Rufu Del Castillo helps keep skis tuned at the start of training for the U.S. Alpine Speed Championships at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley on Monday. Three days of championship racing starts with Tuesday’s downhill. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Carrabassett Valley native and U.S. Ski Team member Sam Morse warms up Monday at the top of Narrow Gauge prior to the first of his two training runs for the U.S. Alpine Championships at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley. Morse will compete in races over the next three days, starting with Tuesday’s downhill race. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Carrabassett Valley native and U.S. Ski Team member Sam Morse talks with friends following his second of two training runs for the U.S. Alpine Championships at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley on Monday. Morse will compete in races over the next three days, starting with Tuesday’s downhill race. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
