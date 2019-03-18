LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will review the warrant for a proposed $2.56 million municipal budget Tuesday, March 19, at the Town Office.

A special town meeting will be held at 6 p.m., followed by the selectmen meeting.

The proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year is $60,104 more than in 2018-19, or about 2.4 percent.

Selectmen approved the spending plan Wednesday. It will go to voters in June.

The budget does not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73 or Androscoggin County budgets.

The municipal increase reflects the change from a part-time treasurer to a full-time treasurer. The town clerk was also serving as the sewer clerk previously. Her insurance benefits were covered under the sewer budget. With treasurer’s duties added to her town clerk duties last year, her insurance benefits moved to the administration budget.

The administration budget shows a $49,787 increase, which includes a $2,000 increase in postage and a $2,000 increase for auditing.

The proposed Police Department budget is up by $43,571, to $609,043. Of the $43,571, $25,789.29 was part of last year’s budget after contract negotiations, Police Chief Ernest Steward IV said. The money was included in an account other than the police budget, he said.

Contract negotiations were settled after July 1, 2018, when the 2018-19 budget year began.

The police budget also reflects more people joining Maine State Retirement and some going from a single health coverage plan to family coverage, he said.

The Fire Department budget is proposed at $132,902, an increase of $19,435, according to budget documents. There are increases of $10,000 for fleet maintenance and $6,490 for station maintenance.

The capital improvement budget is proposed at $100,000, $57,040 more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. There is $15,000 for a cruiser, $60,000 for the Public Works Department reserve account, $13,000 for the Fire Department reserve account and $12,000 for capital improvements.

Several budgets show decreases, including the Public Works Department, municipal solid waste, contingency, insurances and buildings.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: