100 years ago: 1919

Another outbreak of influenza in Monmouth is causing a general shutdown of social activities and schools. Between 70 and 80 cases of the disease have been reported in North Monmouth alone and in many other parts of the town people are ill.

50 years ago: 1969

Star Millinery will present a preview of spring hats at the Noontime Adventure series, Wednesday at noon at the Pine Street YWCA residence in Lewiston. Hostesses will be Miss Alice Sanborn and Mrs. Denton Allen and the Volunteer Leadership Committee with Miss Audrey Bradford as chairman in charge of the general arrangements.

25 years ago: 1994

Linda Rogers McKee, storyteller and Native American scholar, will visit the Auburn Public Library on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m., telling stories from the Wabanaki Oral Tradition. McKee has been sharing stories with young and old for the past 12 years. She has been coach for the teenage storytelling troupe from Winthrop High School, the Web Weavers. Currently, she is on sabbatical from her position as an English teacher at Winthrop High School, having been named a teacher-scholar by the National Endowment for the Humanities. She is one of 32 teachers nationwide chosen for the 1993-1994 school year.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: