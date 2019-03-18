LEWISTON — NorthEast Charter & Tour Co., 235 Goddard Road, recently celebrated 20 years in business.

What started primarily as a ski shuttle company from the Portland Jetport to Sunday River in 1999 has evolved into a full-service group travel company that serves all of Maine and provides charter transportation throughout the U.S. and Canada.

During the past few years, Northeast has added to its family of services by acquiring Richards Coach Service, Crown Limousine, and All Aboard Trolley in order to better serve the public.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: