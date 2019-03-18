LEWISTON – Charles “Charlie” H. Parkin, 63, of Wales, Maine, passed away Friday evening, March 15, 2019, from complications due to myelofibrosis with his family by his side.

He was born in Augusta on April 27, 1955, son of Charles and Mildred (Jewel) Parkin. He grew up in Wales, Maine with his brother and sisters.

He was educated at local schools and graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1973. He went on to work at Albany Felt, now known as Tex Tech Industries, where he worked for 46 years. Charlie achieved perfect attendance status for his many years of hard work and dedication.

On June 8, 1985, he married the former Tammy Hallowell of Leeds, Maine. They shared 34 years of marriage and memories.

Charlie loved coaching and watching his sons play many sports. As well as an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed betting on horses, attending fairs and Folk Festivals. He loved his many Sunday traditions; breakfasts at Fusion, card game Sundays with family, football games and big dinners. We’ll always remember his unique love of music and how he always kept his yard looking sharp.

We hope you have a beautiful “Retirement In Paradise”, Charles! We love you!

He leaves behind his wife, Tammy Parkin of Wales; son, Jacob and wife Josephine Parkin of Winthrop; his only beautiful granddaughter, Madison; son, Jared Parkin of Wales; sister, Robin and husband Bill Corson of Blaine, brother, Wayne and wife Leiarna of Wales; many nieces and nephews; as well as his best friend, Linda Arris of Auburn, whom he worked with for 33 years.

He is predeceased by his father and mother, Charles and Mildred Parkin; and sister, Melanie Higgins.

Celebration of life will be held April 6, 1 – 3 p.m. at the Wales Youth Center, 668 Pond Rd., Wales, Maine 04280. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. Lewiston, Maine.

