LEWISTON – Rev. Don C. Smith, 67, of Jay, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Central Maine Medical Center surrounded by his loving family, following a very courageous battle with cancer. Don was born Oct. 8, 1951 in Hartford, Conn., the son of Reginald C. Smith and Patricia Ann (Carson) Smith.The family moved back to Hodgdon when Don was a few months old. He was a graduate of Hodgdon High School in 1969 and continued his education at Eastern Nazarene College in Boston, Mass., studying for Pastoral Ministry. While at ENC, he was a member of a men’s trio and traveled for the college. On Aug. 22, 1970 at the Church of the Nazarene in Houlton he married the love of his life, Jane G. Calden. They have been married for 48 years, and have two married children and four grandchildren.He served as a minister and concert singer for 49 years throughout the state of Maine and on occasion in other states throughout the North East. He also was a bi-vocational pastor and worked at International Paper Company in Jay for nearly 20 years. He was well loved for his Southern Gospel Music and as Pastor of the churches in which he served. He was a member of the Maine District Church of the Nazarene, the Dixfield Church of the Nazarene and also a member of a Pastors Group in the Wilton area.Don enjoyed traveling and sightseeing with his wife Jane, visiting their children and grandchildren in Pennsylvania, the outdoors, hiking, woodworking, preparing sermons and choosing new music. His favorite thing to do was to visit Tim Pond Camps in Eustis, working there in summer months, and especially mowing the grass on the John Deere Tractor.He is survived by his wife, Jane G. Smith of Jay; his son, Rob Smith and wife Barb of Ephrata, Pa., his daughter Chrystal (Smith) Smallwood and husband Jeremy of Lavelle, Pa.; grandchildren, Emily and Caleb Smith and Anna and Kaitlyn Smallwood; his father, Reginald C. Smith of Hodgdon; siblings, Donna Stewart of Houlton, Wanda Stacy of Newport, Vt., Jonathan Smith and wife Marcia of Easton, Diane Otis and husband Dan of Caldwell, Idaho, and Phil Smith and wife Catalina of Littleton; mother-in-law, Marcia Calden of Jay; brothers-in-law, Harvey Calden and wife Betty of Jay, Steve Calden and wife Lisa of Cape Coral, Fla., and David Calden of Jay; as well as many aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Ann Smith and his father-in-law Rev. W. Orman Calden. Don was loved by many and he and Jane enjoyed spending time with so many of their friends. He will be greatly missed. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23 at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 US Route 2 E, Wilton. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.

