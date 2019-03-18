BRUNSWICK – Dorothy “Dot” A. Reynolds, 86, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Dot was born in Lisbon falls Sept. 3, 1932, to parents George Reynolds and wife Elsie (Stanmore). She attended Lisbon schools graduating from Lisbon High in 1950. She then went on to become a pharmacist at Roberts Pharmacy in Lisbon Falls for 46 years. Dorothy was a musician with a focus on the piano and organ. Her hobbies included, embroidery, traveling, cooking, and she was an avid football fan. Dorothy was also a lover of her cats.

Dorothy was a member of the United Methodist Church of Lisbon Falls. She became a member in 1949. She was a steady organist for 10 years and off and on after that. She was a member of the homemakers club and the record keeper for the church.

Dorothy became a member of the Pine Tree Chapter 11 of Lisbon Falls in 1968 and was their organist for many years, then going on to become worthy matron from 1977-1978. In 1978 Dot went back to being the chapters full time organist. She received her lifetime membership in 2018 for 50 years of service.

Dot was predeceased by her parents and brother Gerhard (Eben) Carlson and his wife Jenny. Dot and Eben were very close and made music together, both very talented.

Dot is survived by nephews Gary Carlson and wife Shirley of Harvest, Ala., John Carlson and wife Loraine of Billerica, Mass., niece Lola Carlson of Bowdoin; great nieces and nephews Selina Modisett and husband Mike of Westville, Ind., Michael Carlson of Tampa, Fla., Jason Carlson of Anchorage, Alaska, Jamie Carlson of Anchorage, Alaska, Tiffany Carlson and husband Nathan Landry Billerica, Mass.

Dot will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Beacon Hospice and Dionne Common for the great care Dot received.

A graveside service will take place at a later date.

Donations can be made in Dorothy’s name to the:

Lisbon Falls

United Methodist Church

14 School St.

Lisbon Falls, ME 04252

