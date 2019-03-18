BUCKFIELD – Leslie “Donald” Savage passed away at Russell Park Manor in Lewiston on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Donald was born in Washington, Maine, on Oct. 20, 1939, a son of the late Donald L. and Hazel (Flanders) Savage.

Donald worked at Hillcrest Poultry for many years before he began working for Lee Guy and his moving company. Donald enjoyed stock car racing, repairing bicycles, and fishing.

Donald is survived by his three daughters, Paulette Sirios and her husband Stephen of Lisbon, Cathy Savage and her companion Patrick of Lewiston, and Sue Savage of Lewiston; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Sheldon Savage and his wife Annette of Buckfield, his sisters Ada Gordon, Charlene Hunter, Velzora Robbins, and Shirley Tibbits.

Donald was predeceased by three brothers, Earland, Maurice and Elmer “Bud” Savage, as well as four sisters, Elsie Montana, Alice Dinsmore, Nellie Robbins and Maude Worcester.

A service will be held in the spring time for Donald.

In his memory memorial donations may be made to: Buckfield Fire Department

40 Turner St.

Buckfield, ME 04220

