A panoramic photo shows crews from Richmond-based Wyman & Simpson Inc. working Monday to demolish the old bridge between Mexico and Peru. The new, $11 million bridge was dedicated in the fall to the memory of Pfc. Buddy W. McLain, 24, of Mexico, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010. (Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham)
