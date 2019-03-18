Charges
Lewiston
- Debra Thomas, 52, of 92 Harlow Hill Road, Turner, on a charge of domestic assault, 6:46 p.m. Sunday at 51 Pierce St.
Auburn
- Adam S. Birkbeck, 25, of 3 Suncrest Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the Sapphire Night Club, 150 Center St.
- Jarryd Michael King, 26, of 17 Bunker St., Rockland, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the Sapphire Night Club, 150 Center St.
- Crystal Lynn Prescott, 20, of 32 Sarah Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 6:44 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 100 Mount Auburn Ave.
- Brooke Ellen Goodhue, 20, of 75 Tarbox Lane, Buxton, on a charge of theft, 6:44 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 100 Mount Auburn Ave.
- Tyson Granville Dyer, 32, of 91 Harrison Road, Naples, on a charge of theft, 5:04 p.m. Friday at Hannaford, 95 Spring St.
Androscoggin County
- Jerry Smith, 51, of 22 Maple St., Lisbon Falls, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving beyond license restrictions and violating conditions of release, 10:58 p.m. Sunday on Lisbon Road.
- Melissa Donoghue, 36, of 22 Jutras Drive, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, violating conditions of release and failure to submit, 2:56 p.m. Monday at 16 Setting Sun Drive.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Richard Taylor: LD 395 would allow Maine athletes and coaches to join the world in the full freedom of modern endurance sport
-
Opinion
Carole Richards: Enough with the labels
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Don’t break up big tech
-
Opinion
Penny Hilton: Support this voter tradition
-
Franklin
Franklin County slips in health rankings