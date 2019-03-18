Arrested man in handcuffs with hands behind back Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charges

Lewiston

  • Debra Thomas, 52, of 92 Harlow Hill Road, Turner, on a charge of domestic assault, 6:46 p.m. Sunday at 51 Pierce St.

Auburn

  • Adam S. Birkbeck, 25, of 3 Suncrest Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the Sapphire Night Club, 150 Center St.
  • Jarryd Michael King, 26, of 17 Bunker St., Rockland, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the Sapphire Night Club, 150 Center St.
  • Crystal Lynn Prescott, 20, of 32 Sarah Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 6:44 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 100 Mount Auburn Ave.
  • Brooke Ellen Goodhue, 20, of 75 Tarbox Lane, Buxton, on a charge of theft, 6:44 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 100 Mount Auburn Ave.
  • Tyson Granville Dyer, 32, of 91 Harrison Road, Naples, on a charge of theft, 5:04 p.m. Friday at Hannaford, 95 Spring St.

Androscoggin County

  • Jerry Smith, 51, of 22 Maple St., Lisbon Falls, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving beyond license restrictions and violating conditions of release, 10:58 p.m. Sunday on Lisbon Road.
  • Melissa Donoghue, 36, of 22 Jutras Drive, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, violating conditions of release and failure to submit, 2:56 p.m. Monday at 16 Setting Sun Drive.
Read or Post Comments

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles