Someone robbed the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue on Monday afternoon, police said.

The armed robber fled across the parking lot of 449 Forest Ave. toward Back Cove, police said in a tweet.

A South Portland police K-9 team is assisting to track the suspect, the tweet said.

The robber was described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with bushy brown eyebrows.

Suspect is W-M – 5’10” with bushy brown eyebrows. Last seen running across parking lot of 449 Forest Ave towards Back Cove pic.twitter.com/zE4qnX81nd — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) March 18, 2019

