Someone robbed the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue on Monday afternoon, police said.

The armed robber fled across the parking lot of 449 Forest Ave. toward Back Cove, police said in a tweet.

A South Portland police K-9 team is assisting to track the suspect, the tweet said.

The robber was described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with bushy brown eyebrows.

 

A Portland police officer leaves the Norway Savings Bank branch on Forest Avenue while investigating an armed robbery there on Monday afternoon. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles