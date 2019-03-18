GARDINER — Galumpha will be performing at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Doors will open a half hour before the show.

Combining stunning acrobatics, striking visual effects, physical comedy and inventive choreography, Galumpha brings to life a world of imagination, beauty, muscle and merriment. The three performers create a sensory feast of images ranging from the ridiculous to the sublime, drawn together into a seamless whole, consistently bringing audiences to their feet.

Galumpha is a triumphant mix of art and entertainment, offering world class, award-winning choreography (Edinburgh Festival Critics’ Choice Award and Moers International Comedy Arts Prize) that is equally at home on the concert stage, at a comedy club or at an outdoor festival.

Formed in 2002 by Andy Horowitz and Greg O’Brien, Galumpha delivers a fast-paced, athletic brand of movement, distinctive for its ingenuity. Highlights include “Velcro” as seen on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Crook and Chase” (TNN) and the 2002 MDA Jerry Lewis Telethon, and “Clackers,” seen on MTV, Showtime, A & E, Just for Laughs in Montreal, and by over 1 billion television viewers around the globe.

Other pieces feature experiments in human architecture set to music by Rachmaninov, Mahler and the virtuoso Czech band Jablkon, making for an exceptionally entertaining program.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door the night of the show. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s box office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 207-582-7144 or by visiting www.johnsonhall.org.

