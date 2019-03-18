HALLOWELL — The Harlow, 100 Water St., will present two exhibitions, “True to Life” and Joe Klofas’ Solo Exhibition, both showcasing artwork made in response to the human figure.

“True to Life,” on view in the downstairs gallery March 29 to April 27, highlights work by artists from the Harlow’s weekly life drawing group, which was run by Joe Klofas for over 20 years. A solo exhibition of drawings by Klofas is on view March 29 to May 4 in the upstairs gallery. The public is invited at attend and meet the artists at an opening reception for both exhibitions from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29.

Klofas’ Solo Exhibition is his legacy as coordinator for the Harlow’s weekly figure drawing group for over 20 years. Klofas said, “For nearly four decades I have been interested in drawing the human figure. All of the figure drawings in this show are done from a model. I also spend a lot of time drawing the plants and weeds in our garden, and the fields and rocks and trees in the woods behind our house. Most of my drawings are graphite on paper and all are done in the presence of the subject.”

He said, “I have been a member of the Harlow for almost 30 years. I also ran the Sunday figure-drawing group for 23 of those years. The gallery has been a very important part of my art life. It has given me and other artists in Maine the chance to show our work in what has become one of the premier spaces for art in our state.”

For more information, visit: http://harlowgallery.org/joe-klofas-solo-exhibition/.

“True to Life” features work by over 10 local artists who have participated in the Harlow’s weekly life-drawing group. The work in “True to Life” is not only about how artists observe and draw the human figure, it is also a tribute to the hard working models who sit in stillness, without whom this work would not be possible. The exhibition was curated by Sandra Stanton and Penny Markley.

For more information, visit: http://harlowgallery.org/true-to-life/.

The Harlow’s life-drawing group has met for over 25 years. It is currently being organized by Sandra Stanton and Penny Markley. The group meets at 7 p.m. every Sunday. All are welcome.

Life drawing is the practice of drawing the human figure from observation of a live model. The degree of representation may vary from highly detailed to loose and expressive. Artists consider the elements of drawing: anatomy, gesture, proportion, the use of light and shade to create form. The work that artists produce from these sessions can serve as inspiration for more developed work, sometimes in other mediums, painting, sculpture, printmaking, finely detailed drawings, or it can stand on its own.

For more information, visit: http://harlowgallery.org/exhibitionsprograms/artists-group/figure-drawing.

Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

