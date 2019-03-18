LEWISTON — It took Summer Dias a tick over two minutes to get three-fifths of the way to a new career-high in goals, and the Bobcats’ finish was even better than Dias’ start for Bates in a 19-4 non-conference women’s lacrosse victory over St. Joseph’s College at Garcelon Field on Monday.

Dias completed a hat trick in the first 2:01 of the game, then assisted on a Kathryn Grennon goal for the Bobcats (5-3) before the Monks (2-3) got on the board with a Logan Champlin goal. Dias scored again to start another 4-0 Bates run, but the Monks answered with a 3-0 run of their own to make it 8-4 with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Dias scored her fifth goal — with the five goals coming on just five shots — during a 5-0 Bobcats run to end the first half. Bates then scored six more goals in the second half to round out the scoring. Dias added another assist on Lila Hutchins’ second and final goal of the game.

Margaret Smith had a hat trick and two assists for Bates, and Katie Allard and Kate Loughlin both had two goals. Elsbeth Caulo, Jordyn Tveter, Dana Swartz and Avery MacMullen each had one.

Emily Ryan, Josie Ring and Kara Kelly all scored for St. Joe’s. Kaylin Mansir started in net for the Monks and made three saves, then Madelyn Nelson took over and turned away nine more shots.

Rachel Deptula made a pair of saves in the first half for Bates, and Eliza Statile stopped both shots she faced in the second.

