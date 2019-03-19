Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust recently presented Blue Flame Gas of Rangeley with its Spirit of the Community Award. The award recognizes community individuals and businesses whose commitment has touched the lives of many in the community. From the left are Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust President Paul Reynolds, Blue Flame Gas co-owner Aaron Vryhof, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Executive Director David Miller and Blue Flame Gas co-owner Meagan Vryhof.
Blue Flame Gas gains community award
