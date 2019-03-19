Lewiston Seniors cribbage results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of March 14 are:

First place, Pauline Quimby and Marie Madore; second, Gene Brown and Gary David; third, Maurice Fournier and Sandy Lavertu; fourth, George Bussiere and Cecelia Treworgy; and fifth, Richard Cloutier and Dwight Webb.

Home Healthcare selects shelter as partner

LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice has selected the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society to be their 2019 Community Partner.

Each year, nominations are collected and votes are cast by the staff to select another local nonprofit organization to be the beneficiary of AndroGIVES, Androscoggin’s staff-led fundraising and community support initiative.

The AndroGIVES committee is already fundraising and finding ways to support GAHS. In addition to raising funds through weekly “Jeans Days” and planned pet food drives, AHH+H is encouraging their staff to become GAHS volunteers. They also plan to organize volunteer days on weekends throughout the year.

Detox cooking class at Lewiston cafe

LEWISTON — A detox cooking class will be presented by Charmaine Vierra of BellaVita Lifestyle Center, Victor, California, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Ark and Olive Branch Cafe.

Participants will learn about cleansing and recharging the body. Tasting samples and recipes will be available.

The class is free. To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected]

The cafe is located at 791 Lisbon St. For more information, call 207-333-3668 or visit www.lewistonark.com.

Workshop on dealing with the unexpected

AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a free workshop for community members and businesses that can be helpful in dealing with a variety of unexpected situations. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the college.

When a natural disaster or unexpected emergency happens, do you have a plan in place to keep everyone safe? How will you or your employees react when disaster strikes?

Learn how to actively protect a business against the threat of an emergency situation with the free emergency preparedness workshop, led by Scott Watkins and Matt Tifft, law enforcement officers and instructors in CMCC’s Criminal Justice program. Participants will learn best practices, enhanced lock-down procedures and how to draft an effective emergency management plan that meets their needs.

Deadline for registration is Wednesday, March 27.

For more information or to register, contact the center at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.