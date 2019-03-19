FARMINGTON — The director of the Farmington Public Works Department pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Farmington District Court to assaulting his wife and his 9-year-old stepson.

Philip C. Hutchins, 35, of Jay entered pleas to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence assault. He was accompanied by his lawyer, Eric Thistle.

Hutchins was arrested March 8 after an investigation by Maine State Police Trooper Travis Luce.

Kimberly Hutchins filed a request March 11 in a Farmington court for a protection from abuse order against her husband. In her complaint, she alleged that on March 5 her two sons, ages 9 and 6, were swinging the couple’s 2-year-old daughter by the armpits and legs to throw her onto the couch while Kimberly watched.

The complaint alleges Philip Hutchins became angry, grabbed his daughter, put her on the floor and yelled at the boys to not pick her up again. Philip hit both boys over the head and left the room. Kimberly “slapped his head” and asked how he liked it.

Kimberly Hutchins wrote in her complaints that her husband called her names in front of the children, put her in a headlock and threw her out a door.

Philip Hutchins told police he grabbed his wife around her body, according to Luce.

The older son hit Philip Hutchins on the head, according to the complaint, and Philip grabbed the boy’s leg and “put his hand around his neck,” Kimberly Hutchins wrote.

Philip Hutchins, formerly of Farmington, is free on $500 bail and scheduled to appear in court May 15.

A conviction on each of the assault charges carries penalties of up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Thistle was not available for comment Tuesday.

