SIDNEY — A house on a road near Messalonskee Lake was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

A fire at 74 Poppy Lane, which is off Pond Road along the eastern side of the lake, was reported just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews from Sidney, Belgrade, Oakland, Fairfield, Winslow and Augusta fire departments responded to the scene. By late morning, much of the house appeared to be destroyed, with just a chimney standing amid fire and smoke.

This story will be updated.

