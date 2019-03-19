LEWISTON — A Greene man admitted Monday to a civil complaint stemming from a 2017 crash that killed a Winthrop man who had been transporting a body to a funeral home.

Donald Asselin, 59, appeared in 8th District Court, where he was fined $2,500 and his driver’s license was suspended for two years.

Police said an employee of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home in Winthrop had been driving a body in an SUV to the funeral home on Route 202 in Greene on Nov. 20, 2017, when the vehicle was struck from behind by a Hummer driven by Asselin.

Richard Charest, 59, who was driving the funeral home’s Ford Flex, died at the scene, according to Maine State Police.

Troopers said the accident happened at the crest of a hill near near the intersection with Daggett Hill Road.

The impact drove the Ford Flex several hundred feet off the road, down an embankment and into a stand of trees, police said.

Charest and the body he was transporting remained inside the vehicle.

Asselin suffered minor injuries, police said.

