AUBURN — Jeanne Hulit, president and CEO of Maine Community Bancorp, will address the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Hulit was hired in September 2018 as president and CEO of the holding company of two community banks, Biddeford Savings and Mechanics Savings Bank. Hulit brings nearly two decades of banking experience as well as experience leading a Maine-based manufacturer and several years in public service at the state and federal level.

Hulit comes to Maine Community Bancorp from serving as president of Village Candle in Wells, where she helped expand the company’s international market and improved cost effectiveness by taking advantage of the proximity to the Port of Portland and resident shipping company, Eimskip.

Prior to that, over the course of her nearly 20 years in banking in Maine, Hulit served as president of Community Banking for Northeast Bank, senior vice president for commercial lending at Citizens Bank, and vice president of KeyBank.

In 2013, after having served as both the New England regional administrator of the Small Business Administration, and associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Capital Access, Hulit joined the cabinet of President Barack Obama as acting administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Guests are welcome to attend the meeting, and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant.

For more information, contact club President Thomas MacDonald at 207-333-4588, follow on Facebook, or visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.

