LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Uplift LA will hold a special Business Before Hours from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Fish Bones Grill, 70 Lincoln St.

This will be business networking that’s usually done after work. There will be no program and no sit-down meal. There will be food, beverages, networking and door prizes.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com and search for events.

