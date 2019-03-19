LEWISTON — The Lewiston CareerCenter is holding a series of workshops in April. All events are at the Lewiston CareerCenter, 5 Mollison Way, unless otherwise noted. The CareerCenter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CareerCenter Services Orientation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2. An overview of programs at the CareerCenter, eligibility requirements and information on accessing services. This will be held the first Tuesday of every month. To register, call 207- 753-9001

Introduction to Self-Employment Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 18. This introductory workshop, facilitated by Karleen Andrews of New Ventures Maine, will help attendees decide whether self-employment is the right choice. The class covers the pros and cons of owning a business, the elements of a business plan and the many resources available to help succeed. To register, call 207- 557-1885.

New Mainers Workshop: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25. A workshop on how to complete paper and online job applications is held the fourth Thursday of every month. A Somali interpreter will be on hand. If other language interpreters are needed, request by April 12. To register, call 207-753-9001.

Orientation for people with disabilities: 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. It is geared toward those considering vocational rehabilitation services. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration not required.

Essentials of College Planning for Adults: Attendees can learn about college and trade schools, entrance requirements, readiness and transitional issues of adult students, admissions procedures and financial aid. Bring last year’s income tax forms to the appointment. To schedule, call 800-281-3703.

Résumé Assistance: Leave a resume for review or complete a draft résumé from the Maine Job Link with staff assistance. Bring in past work history. Attendees must be able to type a resume. To schedule, call 207-753-9001.

Interview Assistance: Try a mock interview or talk to CareerCenter staff about how to best answer tough questions. Call to schedule an appointment, 207-753-9001.

CareerCenters, part of the Maine Department of Labor, offer a variety of services to help people find employment or upgrade skills. Each center provides several public-access computer workstations with Microsoft Office software, resume-writing and cover letter software, Internet access and O’Net software for skills assessment. All CareerCenter services are free.

Call 207-753-9001 (TTY users call Maine Relay 711). More information is available on the CareerCenter website, http://www.mainecareercenter.com.

Maine CareerCenters are equal opportunity providers. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

