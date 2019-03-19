AUBURN – Therese Lumina (Dumont) Hebert passed away on March 15, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born on Dec. 10, 1934, in Lewiston to Corana and Gerard Dumont.

She married Laurent Hebert on July 5, 1954, and thereafter moved to Turner where they raised their six children.

She is survived by Larry, her husband of 64 years; and their children: three sons Richard Sr., Roland and Pat, Bobby and Delores, three daughters Sylvia and Gerry, Sonia and Jeffrey Parisi, and Sandra and Jeffrey Stallone.

Terry was a homemaker, she took pride in taking care of her family and many children she babysat at her home throughout the years. Terry loved playing cards with her family, loved going to beano, where she also brought a few of her lucky elephants. She loved having her family over for Sunday dinners. In the summers, Sunday dinners often meant lobster feeds. She is also remembered for her love of sports, especially the Patriots, Red Sox, and the Celtics.

Besides her husband and children, she is survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sisters Connie Spencer, Rachel Grant, and her brother Roger Dumont; along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; and brother Ronnie Dumont.

There will be no formal funeral services. The family is planning a celebration in honor of her life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the

family is requesting donations be sent in her name to:

Androscoggin

Hospice House

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

