Charges

Lewiston

* Nestor Nshimiyimana, 22, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, at 74 Oak St. in Lewiston.

* Ryan Henson, 43, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Pierce and Pine streets in Lewiston.

Auburn

* Victoria Young, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:40 p.m., at 197 Pride Road in Auburn.

* Robert Scott, 51, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 9:58 p.m. Monday, at 197 Pride Road. in Auburn.

Androscoggin County

* Hadley Toothaker, 23, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence, 11:58 p.m. Monday, on Sabattus Street at Crowley Road in Sabattus.

* Angelia Cote, 27, of Sabattus, charged with domestic violence assault, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, at 573 Sabattus St. in Sabattus.

* Elizabeth Lothrop, 30, of Sabattus, charged with domestic violence assault, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, at 573 Sabattus St. in Sabattus.

Accidents

Lewiston

* A vehicle driven by Edward Shane, 75, of Pennsylvania struck one driven by Timothy Ireland, 63, of Auburn at 12:23 p.m.Thursday, on Lisbon Street.

* A vehicle driven by Shukri Abdi Quasim, 55, of Lewiston struck a parked one owned by Maine Transportation of Lewiston at 10:34 p.m. Thursday, on Birch Street.

* A vehicle driven by Phillip Pendexter, 16, of Lewiston struck one driven by Mark Holmes of Auburn at 11:51 a.m. Friday on Main Street, near Wakefield Street. Alexander T. Artea owned the vehicle driven by Pendexter.

Auburn

* A vehicle driven by Robert E. Shaw of Auburn struck one driven by German M. Torres, 60, of Auburn that crossed in front of him in the Walmart parking lot that proceeded to hit a parked one owned by Nicole L. Burgess of Auburn.

* A vehicle driven by George Stanley, 71, of Greene speeded around one driven by Merton E. Foss of Auburn and cut him off at a stop sign on Spring Street, causing Foss to hit it in the rear. Fearful of the situation, Foss backed up and attempted to drive off to report Stanley’s behavior. Stanley then hit the passenger side of Foss’ vehicle, owned by State Road Auto Sales of Massachusetts, in the intersection with Hampshire Street. The Dodge van driven by Stanley was owned by Donna L. Wesson of New Hampshire, who was a passenger at the time of the accident.

