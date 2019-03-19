LEWISTON — Sam’s Italian Foods at 963 Sabattus St., Lewiston, was recently presented an award by representatives from St. Mary’s Food Pantry in recognition of Sam’s outstanding effort in raising money to end hunger in Maine.

In addition to a plaque for display in the store, employees were awarded free movie passes and popcorn donated by Flagship Cinema in Auburn. They will also enjoy free bowling donated by Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston.

Every fall, St. Mary’s and Sam’s locations statewide partner in a campaign to sell “cornucopias” to customers for $1 each with proceeds to benefit local food pantries. The campaign is also a competition among the 13 Sam’s locations to see which store raises the most funds. Statewide, Sam’s stores raised $4,946 for hunger relief.

Sabattus Street Sam’s won the competition with $1,150 raised for St. Mary’s Food Pantry. In total, the seven Lewiston/Auburn Sam’s locations raised $3,350 for St. Mary’s Food Pantry.

