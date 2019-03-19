A Sanford woman was arrested in Massachusetts on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping her two children.

Brittany Bohan, 28, was wanted by police in Maine for the parental kidnapping of the two children. She was found by Massachusetts State Police in a house in Beverly after police received a “be on the lookout” alert from authorities in Maine.

The children were unharmed and will be returned to the custody of Maine Child Protective Services, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Bohan was arrested without incident and taken to the Danvers barracks for booking, police said. She was charged with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant and will be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court.

After the arraignment, Bohan will be transferred to the custody of the Sanford Police Department.

