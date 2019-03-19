BETHEL — Emily Hanscom of West Bethel, a senior at Telstar High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, Principal Mark Kenney has announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Kenney said, “Emily is very deserving of this recognition, and I am honored to be recognizing her for her achievements during her time at Telstar. Emily exemplifies what Telstar High School wants for all of our students and that is someone who is a leader in the classroom, on her athletic teams, in her extracurricular groups, as well as out in the community. Emily has worked hard over her school career here at SAD 44 and this is a fitting tribute to her efforts.”

Hanscom, Kenney and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jeff’s Catering.

The luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler, former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: