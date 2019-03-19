CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Skiers and snowboarders raised $370,000 at the WinterKids’ Downhill 24 for the Maine nonprofit that helps children get outside and be more active in winter.

The seventh annual event marked the largest amount raised in its history. WinterKids chose to support local education by giving the four elementary schools in Carrabassett Valley $20,000 of this year’s proceeds — $5,000 each to Kingfield Elementary School, Phillips Elementary School, Strong Elementary School and Stratton School.

The Downhill 24, presented by Darling’s Auto Group and Kittery Trading Post, is a team ski and snowboard challenge and fundraiser to benefit WinterKids. It is the only annual event that brings night skiing to Sugarloaf.

WinterKids sets up lights along the course for a round-the-clock, family-friendly event. Participants raise money to support WinterKids to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. This year there were 2,897 donors, 49 teams and 409 participants.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: