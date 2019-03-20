REGION — Like the first robin sightings of the season, the first evening notes of spring peepers, and the welcoming of warm days after a cold winter, Maine Maple Sunday is a rite of spring that many look forward to each year. Although the day is traditionally held on the fourth Sunday of March, some sugarhouses throughout the region will celebrate Maine’s Official Sweetener both Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

The 36th annual Maine Maple Sunday is an event of the Maine Maple Producers Association. Visitors are invited to stop by licensed sugarhouses for a behind-the-scenes look at syrup production, games, activities, treats and tours.

Maple Valley Farms, 1304 Franklin Rd., Jay, will be taking part in its 17th Maine Maple Sunday celebration. There will be samples to enjoy and tours will be available to give folks an idea of how the sugaring process works, said owner Irene Couture.

“We will have leather aprons, which is a term you don’t really hear,” Couture said. “Most people call it sugar on snow. We heat the syrup and cool it on the snow. It has a taffy-like consistency and is served on a popsicle stick.”

While production is behind, the weather is looking good going forward for prime sap running, she added.

“Last year we made 139 gallons of syrup in February. Saturday, March 16 was our first day boiling this year and we made six and a half gallons,” she said.

Despite the slow start, syrup will be available to purchase during Sunday’s event, Couture said. “We will also have maple sugar candy, which is very popular,” she added.

Couture would like to remind visitors to wear boots, as it is mud season.

Maple Valley Farms will be open Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Listings and further details of Maine Maple Producers participating in Maine Maple Sunday may be found at www.mainemapleproducers.com or www.getrealmaine.com

Black Acres Farm, 123 Black Rd., Wilton, will be open Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, call 491-4667 or email [email protected]

Day Mountain Maple, 399 Farmington Rd., Strong, will be open Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 778-2716 or email [email protected].

Dream Maple, 125 Temple Rd., Wilton, will be open Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 320-5510 or email [email protected].

Hall Farms Maple Products, 989 U.S. Route 2, East Dixfield, will be open Sunday, 8 a.m. for breakfast. The sugar house will be open 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 645-2862 or email [email protected].

Jackson Mountain Farm, 8 Jenkins Rd., Temple, will be open Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 846-4570 or email [email protected].

Long Drive Acres Maple Farm, 319 Temple Rd, Wilton, will be open Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 778-9618 or email [email protected].

Luce’s Maple Syrup, 54 Sugar Maple Dr., Anson, will be open Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 696-3732 or email [email protected].

Maple Hill Farm, 390 Titcomb Hill Rd., Farmington, will be open Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 778-4506.

Maple Valley Farm Inc, 1304 Franklin Rd., Jay, will be open Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 645-2328 or email [email protected]

Mystic Valley Maples, 768 US Route 2 West, East Dixfield, will be open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 645-4481 or email [email protected].

Plaisted Farm Maple Products, 132 Borough Rd., Jay, will be open Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 578-0713 or email [email protected].

Sunrise Maple Farm, 5 More Acres Rd., Wilton, will be open Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, call 578-4423.

True Mountain Maple, 227 Federal Row, Industry, will be open Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information call 778-2058 or email [email protected].

Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Rd., Livermore, will be open Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, call 897-4366 or email [email protected].

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: