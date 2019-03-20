AUBURN — Auburn Public Library’s 2019 Teen Life Skills Series will conclude during Money Smart Week, March 30 to April 6, with a program presented by Community Credit Union titled “Finance Tips for Teens.”

The Money Smart Week presentation will include tips and discussions about financial instruments like a checkbook, debit card and credit card, student loans vs. career choices, what is debt, importance of credit score, budgeting basics and more. The free workshop about money will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the Androscoggin Community Room. It is open to teens (ages 12 to 18) and new adults (ages 19 to 25).

For more details and information on these and other teen programs, continue to check the Auburn Public Library calendar at http://www.auburnpubliclibrary.org (click on Events at the top of the page); call the APL at 207-333-6640, ext. 4; or email the teen librarian at [email protected]

