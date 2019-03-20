LEWISTON — Maine Event Comedy presents Boston’s Jonathan Tillson at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St. He’ll be joined by Janet McNamara, Connor McGrath and Mark Moccia. An open mic will follow the show.

Tillson grew up just outside of Beantown where he quickly developed an aversion to social norms and mainstream traditions. He tackles topics from the mundane to the absurd with dark twists and aloof charm. He’s performed at Laugh Boston, the Orpheum Theater and Comix at Mohegan Sun, and has worked with national headliners, including Nick Dipaolo and Bobcat Goldthwait.

McNamara, also from Boston, has been winning over New England audiences with her conversational style and awkwardly charming energy. She won the 2014 BeanTown Comedy Riots and appeared on season 10 of ABC’s “American Idol.”

Twice voted “Maine’s Best Comedian” by readers of the Portland Phoenix, the delightful and cuddly McGrath jokes openly about his Asperger’s syndrome. He was part of San Francisco’s Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival.

New Hampshire’s Moccia performs throughout the northeast and regularly hosts Latchkey Comedy in Portsmouth and the Winner’s Circle in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

The show is free and for ages 21-plus. For more information, call 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

