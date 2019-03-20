Spring is finally here and that means it’s ice cream season in Maine.
Wednesday, March 20 being the first day spring, Dairy Queen will celebrate by giving customers free ice cream cones.
The promotion is limited to one ice cream cone per person.
To find a Dairy Queen location near you, click here.
