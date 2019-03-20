SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jared D. Hornecker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hornecker is the son of Mary R. Antognoni and Todd D. Hornecker and brother of Brett T. Hornecker of Jefferson.

He is a 2010 graduate of Gardiner Area High School, Gardiner. He earned an associate degree in 2016 from Southern Maine Community College, Portland.

