LEWISTON — Avid Scrabble fans are invited to help raise money for Literacy Volunteers by playing their favorite board game from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Carriage House Plus, 1119 Lisbon St.

Participants can either form a four-person team or register as an individual and be matched with a team that needs a player. Those who are serious about their Scrabble skills are encouraged to register in the Pro division, while more relaxed players should choose the Social category.

Players collect pledges to benefit adult literacy services in Androscoggin County, and the top fundraisers have an array of prizes from which to choose.

There will be prizes and refreshments. Registration is required by Monday, April 22.

For more information, call 207-753-6658, email [email protected] or go to literacyvolunteersandro.org.

