LIVERMORE FALLS — The Board of Selectmen voted Tuesday to dedicate the annual town report to the memory of George Cummings Sr., a selectman who died unexpectedly Nov. 30 at his farm, according to Town Manager Stephen Gould.

Cummings, 84, was serving a three-year term when he died. Previously, he had filled many roles in local government, including town manager and seats on the Budget Committee, Planning Board and school board.

The annual town meeting is scheduled for June 11.

In other matters, selectmen accepted bids for properties the town has acquired through tax or sewer liens.

The town received several bids on the properties and accepted the following bids:

$25,255 from Scott Maxwell of Livermore Falls for a mobile home and 3.8 acres at 112 Leeds Road.

$5,879 from Cassandra Gauthier of Lewiston for a property at 7 Maple St.

$8,533 and $7,579 from Charles Niedner of Livermore Falls for houses at 80 Park St. and 2 School St., respectively. The town foreclosed on the three-story building on Park Street in January for back taxes totaling $5,374.28 and delinquent sewer fees totaling $844.42, and the School Street property for back taxes totaling $3,215.91 and delinquent sewer fees totaling $842.97.

Gould said he was going to look into whether proceeds for the sales, less what is owed in taxes and sewer fees, can go into a dangerous building account.

Selectmen also voted to close the Town Office on April 23 for the Regional School Unit 73 validation referendum. The vote will be at the Town Office.

