Fourth grade students at McMahon Elementary School in Lewiston celebrate the installation of their exhibit in the Museum L-A gallery space as part of the long-standing educational program Kids as Curators. Pictured, from left, front: Abrielle Gagne, Matthew Chute, Hannah Burleigh, Eithian Powell, Lucas Boyd, RoseMarie Martin, Valerie Potvin, Eliza Landry and Shaylie Warner; back: Jordyn Lowell, Sarrah Haines, Kaleb Spencer, Hailey Marcoux, Collin Churchill, Jaxson Plourde and Liam O’Donnell.

