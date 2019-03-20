LEWISTON — The Momenta Quartet, a string ensemble celebrated for their embrace of contemporary repertoire and commitment to education, will return to Bates College for a residency, including three performances, all at 7:30 p.m. in the Olin Concert Hall, 75 Russell St.

Emilie-Anne Gendron, Momenta violinist, joins the Bates Gamelan Ensemble in concert on Wednesday, March 27.

The entire quartet will perform work by composer William Matthews, Alice Swanson Esty Professor of Music at Bates, on Thursday, March 28.

Finally, the quartet will play Beethoven’s “String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130,” and two contemporary works, Shawn Jaeger’s “Thy Wondering Eyes” (2010) and Ileana Perez-Velazquez’s “Elegia” (2018), on Friday, March 29. Cost is $25. To purchase tickets, visit batesconcerts.eventbrite.com.

The March 27 and 28 performances are both free, but tickets are required. Get tickets at batesconcerts.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact 207-786-6135 or [email protected]

