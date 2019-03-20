RUMFORD – Mrs. Juainita M. Putnam, 90, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Rumford Community Home.

Born in Limestone, Maine, on Feb. 12, 1929, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Christina (Pelletier) Tardy.

She was a graduate of Dixfield High School and attended a culinary art school in Portland, Maine. Juainita worded as a cook for UNUM in Portland, Maine.

Survivors include three sons, Murray of Dixfield, Merwyn, Jr. and his companion, Marcia Downs, of Peru and Wayne and his wife, Gail, of Peru; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at the Newman Cemetery in Carthage. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

