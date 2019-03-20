JAY — Gabrielle Beaudoin of Livermore, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, Principal Thomas Plourde announced recently.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship. Gabrielle is the daughter of Christopher and Kimberly Beaudoin of Livermore.

“Gabrielle is self-motivated, dedicated to her school and community and is extremely deserving of this award. Gabrielle has challenged herself academically throughout her high school career while participating in several extra-curricular offerings at Spruce Mountain High School,” Plourde said.

Gabrielle is an active member of the National Honor Society and a four-year member of the SMHS theater program. She is also a four-year member of the SMHS Envirothon team, three-year member of the SMHS math team, and a scholar athlete for the SMHS tennis team for 2 years. Gabrielle has been chosen to participate in the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute for the past 3 years.

Gabrielle also serves her school community by leading the Fellowship for Christian Athletes group at SMHS.

“Gabrielle is a wonderful representative of SMHS, and we are proud to recognize her as the well-deserving recipient of the 2019 MPA Principals’ Award,” Plourde said.

Gabrielle, her father Christopher (SMHS Guidance Counselor), and other winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 6, at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association that represents Maine’s school administrators.

