Ash Wednesday is traditionally the start of the Christian season of Lent. Before the parishioners of St. Michael’s Church in Auburn started their journey through Lent they celebrated Shrove Tuesday, or Mardi Gras. This year, the church gathered for a meal of pancakes, sausage, applesauce and muffins. Three of the Sunday School children, Madison Parker, left, and Charlotte and Natalie Bell, are shown modeling their costumes for the event.

