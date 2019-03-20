DEAR SUN SPOTS: It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Girls’ Day at the State House — and we’re looking for a few good volunteers!

Each year, this unique experience brings 100 eighth-grade girls from across the state to spend the day at the State House, meeting women in office, learning about lawmaking, how it affects their own lives, and what opportunities they have in shaping Maine’s future. They’ll participate in hands-on activities throughout the day.

We’re even more excited than usual about this year’s event because of the overwhelming number of women elected to office this past November, and for the first time in eight years, we will be joined by the governor!

We still need a few people to help us make it all happen smoothly. We are looking for volunteers to help with a Packet Stuffing Party on Tuesday, March 26. Come by anytime between 1 and 5 p.m. We’ll be spending the afternoon at our office on Water Street in Augusta stuffing packets full of information for the young people.

We also need mentors for Girls’ Day on Friday, March 29. We have a great team of mentors this year and are hoping to add a few more. Being a mentor is much like being a chaperone on a field trip. Mentors help make sure the girls feel safe and comfortable, that they get where they need to go (we make sure you have what you need to do that), and to encourage them to be actively engaged in the activities throughout the day.

Mentors must arrive at the State House on Friday, March 29, by 8 a.m. and stay until 4 p.m. We provide a continental breakfast, bag lunch and snacks.

If you are interested in being part of this uniquely powerful experience, contact Jen at [email protected]

Lastly, we can’t do our important work without your help. Please donate!

Our donors make it possible to do this important work. You can count on us to speak up, provide facts, and mobilize allies to work for policies to improve the well-being of women and their families. We are effective and we are respected.

If you already are a donor, please consider becoming a monthly donor. You can count on us to be the voice of Maine women.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: One of my daughters was part of this experience when she was an eighth-grader and I can personally vouch for the dynamic people involved and in the high quality of this unique learning experience. Be involved if you can!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You recently had a request from Jill in the March 7 Sun Spots regarding making a pillow from a sweater. I make bears and pillows from clothing. I can be contacted by phone or email at 713-5657 or [email protected] I also have a Facebook page, “Bears by Louise”

— Louise, no town

ANSWER: I checked out Louise’s Facebook page and the stuffed animals and pillows are very cute! I love this type of up-cycling that is not only clever but very meaning. If there are other crafters in Sun Spots Land who do this type of work, please write in!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we won't use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]

