DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Law Offices of Joe Bornstein are pleased to announce the continuation of our 15th annual Arrive Alive Contest. This event is open to graduating seniors who want to send a message to their peers about the dangers of drinking and driving as well as the consequences of distracted driving.

First-place winners receive a laptop computer, second- and third-place winners receive a new iPad, and all entrants receive fun prizes. Past winners have submitted essays, poems, paintings, videos, original songs, public service announcements, T-shirt designs, board games, drawings and more. These submissions have been wonderfully creative, moving and all equally real.

A complete set of rules and all past winning entries can be viewed online at our website, www.ArriveAliveCreativeContest.com, or by liking us on Facebook. Entries can be submitted online or can be mailed to The Law Offices of Joe Bornstein, c/o Arrive Alive Creative Contest, 5 Moulton St., sixth floor, Portland, ME 04101. Students may drop off their creative project at one of our seven office locations in Sanford, Biddeford, Portland, Windham, Lewiston, Augusta and Bangor.

If dropping off an entry, please call 1-800-CALL-JOE (1-800-225-5563) to schedule a convenient time to do so and please allow time to fill out an entry form when you come in.

The deadline for the contest is Friday, May 10.

—No name, no town

ANSWER: Over the years, $130,000 in prizes have been awarded to those senior students who have helped educate their peers about the dangers of drinking and driving and being distracted while driving. Driving isn’t a multi-task activity! No matter what age you are, buckle your seat belt, put your phone away, be sure you’re not too tired, had too much to drink, and have used other substances that could impair your ability to drive. Pay attention to the road and all the drivers sharing it with you. Stay safe!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you tell me if the Lewiston Police Department has a mandate to protect the Muslim community in Lewiston, especially their worship places, which seem to be primary targets, from the radical fringe in our society?

—Marilyn, Leeds

ANSWER: Rest assured that all police officers have the duty to protect all citizens equally regardless of where and how they worship, what race or nationality they are, or what their gender is. Lewiston’s men and women in blue are on the job.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: While in Pennsylvania, we visited the birth home museum of the Wright brothers. I told the museum staff about the series the Sun Journal had about the Wright brothers in the school series that used to run on Wednesdays and they would like to have a copy. How would I be able to get a copy of the series, either in print or digital form, to send to the curator?

—Katherine, no town

ANSWER: Here are the links to the digital version on this 2003 series: https://www.sunjournal.com/2003/09/15/air-story-wright-brothers/, https://www.sunjournal.com/2003/12/14/brothers-stubborn-gifted-tinkerers/ and https://www.sunjournal.com/2003/11/21/century-flight/.

You can also call customer service at 207-784-3555 and they can help you and anyone else with print copies. There is a small fee.

By the way, I have been to Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, where the brothers brought their air craft to experiment with the constant winds. We have certainly come a long way!

