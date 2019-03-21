ORONO – “Climate and Food” is the theme of the 6th annual Human Dimensions of Climate Change film series that kicks off March 26 at the University of Maine.

Each of the three films, which will be followed by a discussion, will begin at 6 p.m. in classroom 1 at Fogler Library.

On March 26, “Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” reveals global consequences of the systemic obsession with expiration dates, perfect produce and portion sizes. Brie Berry, a Ph.D. candidate in anthropology and environmental policy, will lead the discussion.

In “Seeds of Time” on April 2, agriculture pioneer Cary Fowler and farmers around the planet embark on passionate and personal journeys to save seeds — a resource we can’t live without. Brian McGill, professor of biological science, will lead the discussion.

“Meat the Truth” on April 9 details how livestock farming generates more greenhouse gas emissions worldwide than all cars, trucks, trains, boats and planes combined. Tony Sutton, Ph.D. candidate in ecology and environmental studies, will lead a discussion after the film.

Cindy Isenhour, associate professor in the Department of Anthropology and the Climate Change Institute, and Jen Bonnet, social sciences and humanities librarian at Fogler Library, organized the series. The Anthropology Department, Climate Change Institute, Fogler Library and the Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions are sponsors.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation for the free, public events, contact Bonnet at [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: