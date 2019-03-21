Rain should arrive by Friday morning and the heaviest is expected to be Friday morning as well.

Some dry hours are possible Friday afternoon.

The mountains will experience some snow Friday as well. Highest amounts will be over the higher elevations, mostly 1,800′ and higher. Gusts 30 to 40 MPH are expected.

There will be a continued chance for scattered rain and snow showers into early Saturday.

Heading into Sunday we have a nice return to brighter skies and warmer temperatures, highs will be in the low 50s.

