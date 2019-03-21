JAY — A Livermore Falls man was freed on bail Thursday, a day after he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend. according to Officer David Morin of the Jay Police Department.

Alvin E. Snow, 63, was arrested Wednesday at his house on Church Street on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence criminal threatening, Morin said.

Morin said Snow and the woman Wednesday morning were in separate vehicles outside Spruce Mountain High School, where she works. She left the school with him following her, and drove to the police station, where he allegedly threatened to kill her if she told police he was chasing her.

The woman left the police station, with Snow following her, and drove back to the school, ran inside and locked the door behind her, Morin said.

Police received the report of a high school employee being threatened at 7:33 a.m.

Morin said he interviewed the woman and witnesses before going to Snow’s house and arresting him.

Snow was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was freed Thursday morning $5,000 bail. Conditions of his release include he not contact the woman and not possess weapons.

A conviction on either of the charges carries maximum penalties of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

[email protected]

< Previous

filed under: